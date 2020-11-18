A MAN has been charged with public order offences following an incident involving police firearms offices.
North Yorkshire Police say they were called to reports of a man carrying a screwdriver in Trafalgar Road in Scarboorough at about 9.40am yesterday (November 17).
A spokesman said: "He was reportedly approaching members of the public in a threatening manner.
"He then walked around nearby streets, including Peasholm Drive.
"Police, including firearms officers, attended and cordoned off the area to keep the public safe.
"A man in his 30s from Scarborough was arrested and charged with using threatening behaviour.
"He was remanded to appear before magistrates in Scarborough today."
