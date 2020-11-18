FITNESS guru Joe Wicks is the headline guest speaker at an online conference dedicated to workplace mental health.

Joe, who was recently made an MBE, will open This Can Happen, a three-day online event on Monday, November 23 with a special interview.

Joining more than 90 speakers including Tony Adams MBE, Joe will discuss what it was like growing up with a father who was addicted to drugs as well as the highs and lows of his remarkable rise to fame.

In addition, he will discuss struggles with body image and how physical activity has helped his wellbeing, along with common issues such as dealing with lockdown life, remote working, work-life balance and the need for a digital detox in our always-on world.

The keynote speakers at This Can Happen in previous years have included HRH The Duke Of Cambridge, singer Melanie Brown and presenter and author Nadiya Hussain.

Due to the Covid pandemic, This Can Happen has for the first time moved to an online format. Now in its third year, the move online will see the conference expand into an international conference, attended by more than 1,600 delegates across Europe, North America and Asia.

The event features more than 40 sessions across the 3 days, all dedicated to exploring common issues and solutions to the increasingly important topic of workplace mental health.

The sessions will address themes such as mental health at boardroom level, supporting employee mental health, resilience, balancing the relationship between digital technology and mental health, and topics such as fertility and LGBT+ in relation to mental health at work.

Alongside Joe Wicks and Tony Adams, the speakers include mental health experts and representatives from around 250 companies who will discuss mental health strategies and solutions. Companies participating include Deloitte, Sky, Unilever, Expedia Group, TSB, GSK, and Twitter.

Joe said: “Life is hard for everyone at the moment and that’s especially the case when it comes to work. People face so many challenges with working from home and being disconnected from their colleagues, plus all the uncertainty. I’ve struggled with things myself so I’m delighted to be able to share my experiences and ideas at this event so I can help others cope with what’s going on.”

Zoe Sinclair, Co-founder of This Can Happen, said: “With the pandemic changing the way we work, workplace mental health is an increasingly important issue for both employers and employees. Joe Wicks has helped inspire people around the world to stay physically active during lockdown and he speaks passionately and from personal experience about his own mental health challenges. It’s incredibly exciting to have him kickstarting our conference this year as we go online and take the discussion about mental health at work around the world.”