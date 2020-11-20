HAVE you got your tree up yet? How are you planning to decorate your home - inside and out - for Christmas?

This year has been like no other, and as we head into our second lockdown, it's not surprising that many people are bringing Christmas forward by putting up their tree and switching on their festive lights.

York city centre has done this already - with a virtual switch-on taking place last Thursday.

We'd love to see your trees, decorations and lights - and you can send your photos to us directly via the Send Now button at the bottom of this story.

In York, the city's four historic bars, Micklegate, Bootham, Monkbar and Walmgate, have once again be illuminated with thousands of tiny twinkling white lights.

York Minster and St Michael le Belfrey have also been lit up again this year and beautiful Christmas trees adorn St Helen’s Square, Parliament Street and Shambles Market.

Historically, one of the most Christmassy streets is York has been Twin Pike Way in Wigginton - dubbed "Twinkle" Pike Way on account of the thousands of lights adorning the houses on the cul-de-sac.

Over the years, the lights have attracted many visitors and raised thousands of pounds for local charities by transforming their cul-de-sac into Twinkle Pike Way.

We've picked out some great photos from previous years to share with you today in our photo gallery.

We'd love to see how you are decorating your home and street for Christmas - and will share your photos with readers.