NORTH Yorkshire Police issued 45 fixed penalty notices over the weekend for breaches of lockdown rules, a senior officer has revealed.
Superintendent Mike Walker said 40 of these were handed to people in the Scarborough, Whitby and Filey area, which is currently experiencing one of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks in the country.
Speaking during a weekly coronavirus media briefing, he said 20 PCNs were issued to people who were outside without reasonable excuse, 16 to people gathering outside and four to people who were gathering indoors.
He said some people were still gathering for birthday parties and other celebrations and thinking they were safe.
"They are thinking it doesn't affect them," he said.
He said police had been asking the public to report possible breaches and the force had been receiving such reports.
Supt Walker added that there had been a 'Herculean' effort by all agencies to tackle the high coronavirus infection rate at the coast.
