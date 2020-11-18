FORTY-EIGHT care homes in North Yorkshire are currently affected by coronavirus outbreaks, it was revealed today.
The homes all have two or more people affected by the illness, and six of them have more serious outbreaks with ten or more cases, said Richard Webb, corporate director of health and adult services at North Yorkshire County Council, speaking at a weekly coronavirus briefing.
Dr Lincoln Sargeant, director of public health, told the briefing that the coronavirus spreads largely amongst people we know and trust, rather than strangers.
