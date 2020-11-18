THE majority of Yorkshire drivers are in favour of speed cameras near schools, according to a poll.

During Road Safety Week (November 16 - November 22) the UK’s largest independent road safety charity, IAM RoadSmart, is highlighting findings from its annual Safety Culture Study, which show that in our region 84 per cent of drivers are in favour of using speed cameras to automatically fine people travelling more than ten miles per hour over the limit near schools.

The poll of 2,000 motorists from across the country went on to highlight that attitudes towards speeding on motorways were significantly different, with only 63 per cent of drivers supporting the use of cameras to detect those driving ten miles per hour above the limit on motorways.

Neil Greig, Policy and Research Director at IAM RoadSmart, said: “It is reassuring to see that the majority of motorists we surveyed are in favour of using speed cameras to improve road safety outside schools.

"Speeding in towns may be universally disliked, but it is clear that we still have a long way to go before the same message gets through on motorways.

“Speeding causes more than 4,000 casualties each year on UK roads – that’s an average of 11 people a day killed or seriously injured.

"So it is extremely disappointing to see such apparent acceptance of speeding on motorways, and we need to do more to create a fundamental shift in attitude and behaviour here.”

Mr Greig said that the survey also identified that just under half of all motorists, 46 per cent, think it is acceptable to drive at 80 miles per hour on the motorway, while as many as one in four believe it is acceptable to do so at speeds greater than 80 miles per hour.

And while acceptance of motorway speeding remained broadly consistent among drivers aged 17 to 69, there was a noticeable increase among those who travel longer distances.

Meanwhile 56 per cent of those who cover more than 10,000 miles on the road each year believed it acceptable to reach speeds of 80 miles per hour or more on the motorway.

Back in March, The Press reported that two York schools launched Park and Stride schemes to tackle traffic, parking and air pollution outside their gates.

The scheme saw pupils dropped off at the York RI sports club car park on New Lane and walk together with two or more adults as part of a 'walking bus' to nearby Our Lady Queen of Martyrs RC Primary School or Acomb Primary School.