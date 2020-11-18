A CARE home in York has teamed up with a local primary school to launch a new pen pal scheme, connecting residents with creative writing pupils.

Staff from the Ouse View Care Home in Fulford, York have joined forces with St Oswald’s CE Primary School to set up the initiative.

Residents from the home have been sharing their stories of the past with year five students, and making new friends in the inter-generational scheme.

Pauline Hodgson, general manager of Ouse View said: “Residents have really enjoyed sharing their stories with the young pupils.

“So many have incredible tales and they love hearing about the adventures of the students.”

Letter writing, which is part of the school’s creative writing curriculum, has covered topics such as holidays and places to visit, and year five pupils recently started a new topic about the Second World War.

Residents were able to share their personal experiences of the war, including a recollection from one resident that as a 9 year-old girl, she only knew her neighbourhood had been bombed because her father’s tin hat fell off during a blast.

After two years of construction, Ouse View Care Home formally opened its doors to resident admissions on September 1 this year, and provides residential care and dementia care for up to 64 residents, from respite care to long term stays.

