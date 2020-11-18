A NORTH Yorkshire brewery has resumed its door-to-door beer delivery, in response to customer demand following the latest Covid-19 lockdown.
The ‘Brew to Ewe’ service, offered by Black Sheep Brewery, is available to communities of North Yorkshire and the North East including locations such as Darlington, Harrogate, Ripon, York, Richmond, Northallerton, Bedale and the lower dales.
Charlene Lyons, chief executive of Black Sheep Brewery, said: “During the spring lockdown, our customers really appreciated our door to door deliveries.
“Following the introduction of the second lockdown we decided to resume this service, so more people can continue to enjoy our award-winning Black Sheep beers, whilst remaining safe.”
A selection of Black Sheep’s bottled, canned and mini-kegged beers along with its recently launched gin is available for customers to safely purchase while following the restrictions by remaining at home if possible.
The brewery team, who will be delivering the beer to these communities, will follow responsible social distancing and hygiene measures throughout.
To arrange a delivery, email: telesales@blacksheep.co.uk