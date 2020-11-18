POLICE have been out on the streets to help enforce coronavirus restrictions in an area with one of the worst Covid-19 infection rates in the country.

Scarborough now has one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the country according to latest figures.

In the past week, the 7-day rate shows the number of cases in the area in and around the town has increased from 402 to 526 per 100,000. The England average currently stands at 270 cases per 100,000 as of November 17. With the number of cases rapidly increasing, North Yorkshire Police have been working alongside representatives from Scarborough Borough Council’s Community Safety Team, going door-to-door in the effected communities. Teams have been delivering a Covid-19 alert leaflet to ensure local residents are aware of the current situation and understand how important it is to abide by the national regulations to stay at home.

Superintendent Mike Walker, lead for North Yorkshire Police’s Covid response said: “Our local policing teams are doing everything they can to raise awareness about the current situation in these communities. Working alongside our partners at Scarborough Borough Council, we want to get the message out to everyone in the community that it has never been more important to abide by the national restrictions and to only leave home for essential reasons.

“Since day one of this pandemic, we have said we will do everything we can to keep our communities safe and this activity, literally going door-to-door, shows our commitment to that task.

“We have also said that we will engage with and encourage members of the public to abide by the regulations, but if they refuse to do so, we will take enforcement action.

“In the past seven days we have issued 45 fixed penalty notices across the whole of North Yorkshire. 40 of those notices have been for incidents in the Scarborough, Filey and Whitby area alone.

“20 have been issued to those who are outside of their homes without a reasonable excuse, 16 to people gathering outside and four to people gathering indoors.

“Let me be clear – this is a very serious situation. The number of cases are increasing and all the local agencies are working flat out to ensure the local community is aware of the current circumstances. Our health service is working hard to care for those who are feeling the real effects of this virus and are preparing themselves for a hard winter ahead. If we do not take some serious action straight away, this situation is only going to get worse. More people will die of this virus and the lock down may need to be extended or restrictions become even tighter, to curb the impact.

“Please consider every journey you make. Every time you approach your front door – ask yourself if this a necessary journey you are making? Do you have to leave the house for food or medical reasons, to care for someone or go to work or school? If you do not – then please stay home.

“Take action now to protect yourself, your family, your neighbours, your community and your health service.”