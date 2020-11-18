YORK-BASED band, Skylights, have been announced among some top names for the Bingley Weekender festival next year.
It has been revealed that the band will play on Sunday August 7, alongside some big names including The Pixies and White Lies.
Other headliners at the festival include The Libertines, Primal Scream and Embrace.
Skylights recently released their latest single, Darkness Falls, in October. The song debuted at number 11 in the UK vinyl charts alongside renowned artists including Keith Richards and New Order.
The band dedicated the vinyl to their late friend, Jimmy Mallinson, who sadly passed away in August as the band were writing the new song.
Jimmy’s name has been etched onto all of the new vinyls sold by the band.
The band’s debut physical single “ENEMIES” hit number two in the UK Physical Singles Chart in June, held back from the top spot only by Fontaines DC.
Next year, Skylights are aiming to embark on a tour which will see them play in Leeds, Aberdeen, Glasgow, London and Dublin, with some dates already sold out.