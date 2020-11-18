THERE have been over 400 new cases of coronavirus recorded across York and North and East Yorkshire, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that there have been a further 52 cases of the virus recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total up to 5,259.
There have been 205 new cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total up to 11,572.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, a further 145 cases of the virus take the total up to 8,296.
Across the UK, a further 20,051 cases have been recorded, taking the country's total up to 1,410,732.