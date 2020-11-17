A SEAFOOD and fish and chip restaurant in York city centre will never reopen after the pandemic.
A notice in the window of the Hook & Line in Swinegate says: "It is with great sadness that the Hook & Line Restaurant has now ceased trading."
It says that its sister site, Mr Chippys, is available around the corner in Church Street, offering a small sit-down restaurant and takeaway service.
It gives no indication as to whether its closure has been directly caused by the coronavirus pandemic, although it closed earlier this year after the pandemic started.
The restaurant used to serve a wide array of seafood dishes and classic fish and chips and attracted some good reviews online. One diner posted on Trip Advisor earlier thisar: "The food did not disappoint and the waitresses were very attentive and helpful,' while another posted: "5* amazing service and food, very friendly staff and fast service."
