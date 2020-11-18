A MAN who broke a taxi driver’s nose in city centre violence last Christmas will spend this Christmas confined to his home every night.

Karl Julian Gerrard, 32, inflicted the injury with a single unprovoked punch, said Melanie Ibbotson, prosecuting.

He didn’t know the taxi driver, York Magistrates' Court heard.

Defence solicitor Kevin Blount said Gerrard had told him his behaviour was the result of him having alcohol to celebrate the festive season after “several years” of abstinence.

“You got yourself into that state,” district judge Adrian Lower told Gerrard.

He said the 32-year-old had “completely over-reacted” when the taxi driver got out of his vehicle to check it for damage.

“He (the taxi driver) cannot earn a living if has suffered a severe injury.

“This offence is so serious it must be met by a custodial sentence.”

Gerrard, of central York, pleaded guilty to assault.

He was given a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months provided he observes conditions.

He must observe a curfew for 12 weeks which will keep him at his home from 8pm to 6am every night.

He must also do 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and pay £200 compensation to the taxi driver.

Ms Ibbotson said the taxi driver was parked in North Street in the early hours of December 29 and waiting for a fare.

Nearby Gerrard and his partner were arguing. As they did Gerrard fell onto the vehicle, said Ms Ibbotson.

The taxi driver got out to see if he had damaged it and Gerrard punched him hard in the face.

His nose bled for several hours and was very painful, and he had to be treated in hospital.

The incident had left him scared and worried when he went to work.

Mr Blount said both Gerrard and his partner had been drinking and it was the partner had fallen on the car.

Gerrard was “extremely remorseful” and had told his solicitor he and his partner had decided not to drink in future.

Mr Blount said Gerrard had had a drink problem in the past.

It had led to him behaving in a way that he regretted.

So he had stopped drinking and for “several years" had not had a drink.

Then he went out with a group of friends between Christmas and New Year and had decided to have a drink.

“He tells me he hasn’t drunk since and he has no intention of returning to drink,” said the defence solicitor at York Magistrates' Court.

Mr Blount added that Gerrard had not planned to hit the taxi driver.