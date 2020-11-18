TOMORROW marks the fifth anniversary of the disappearance of Rory Johnson-Hatfield - who vanished without a trace during a night out in York.

Rory, who was 29 at the time, had left Skipton by train on November 19, 2015, and was last seen in the city in the early hours of November 20.

Despite extensive searches through CCTV footage, river searches and door to door inquiries, no scrap of information has been found which could lead his family to Rory's whereabouts.

And the police - who used dogs and kayaks to search the river - have today issued a fresh appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Rory's parents, Doug and Liz, say they have never given up hope that they will find him.

Doug, who now lives with his wife, Charlotte, Rory’s step-mum, in France, said there is the added anguish of not being able to travel to York because of lockdown.

Doug and his former wife, Liz, had always made trips to the city on anniversaries to make appeals for any information which might help them and the police unravel the mystery of Rory's disappearance.

Doug said a lot about his son’s disappearance did not ‘add up’, saying that Rory had left belongings - which he always carried with him - in his flat on the night he vanished.

“His passport is one," he said. "He always carried it with him, wherever he went, but it was found in his flat. I bought him a watch for his 21st birthday which he never took off. He even showered with it on, but he had taken it to a jeweller in Skipton for whatever reason and did not pick it up when it was ready. It’s now five years since he went missing and we are no nearer finding answers.”

CCTV footage of Rory’s last known movements show him at 12.32am heading into York with a friend, walking along Tower Street, past Clifford’s Tower.

Six minutes later at 12.38am, the same CCTV camera picks him up on his own, leaving the city centre on the other side of Tower Street and crossing Skeldergate Bridge towards the Skeldergate/Terry Avenue area of York.

Another CCTV camera picks Rory up a few minutes later at City Mills flats, on the other side of the river. That is the last known sighting.

Chief Inspector Allan Wescott, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “It’s now five years since Rory went missing.

"We know that his parents, Liz and Doug, and all his family and friends, will never give up on Rory.

"Every single day they hope for any news about him or any piece of information which may assist the police investigation.

“We are still urging people to come forward with information on 101.”