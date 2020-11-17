A UFO has been spotted high in the sky over York by a baffled local resident.
David Munley, of Derwenthorpe, in eastern York, says he had gone out for a walk at about 9am last Friday morning when he spotted the strange object in the sky.
"It came over the top of the houses and went over the fields," he said.
"It was silent and travelled a considerable distance.
"It was not an erratic flight, it was smooth. I have absolutely no idea what it was.
"I thought at first it might be a microlight but it was silent.
"It definitely wasn't a drone or a plane. It was rectangular in shape."
His wife Barbara said there was 'no one more sceptical than David,' adding: "It wasn't a drone, as one or two people have suggested. It moved in complete silence across the sky. Did anyone else in York see something strange in the sky?"
