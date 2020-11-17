ANOTHER bank has said they are closing a branch.

The Yorkshire Bank branch, at 7, Wheelgate in Malton is closing in March next year.

Owner, Virgin Money, says the number of customers using the branch for day-to-day transactions has been on a downward trend for a number of years.

Paul Titterton, Head of Personal Distribution at Virgin Money said: “As our customers change the way they want to bank with us, we must evolve the role of our network and invest in all of the ways that customers choose to transact. The decision to close the Malton branch was carefully considered and reflects the lower customer usage the site has experienced for some time. We remain committed to our stores and continue to invest in them, as the ongoing rebrand of our entire network to Virgin Money demonstrates.”

Virgin Money say they will work with customers, communities and local stakeholders to sensitively support a smooth transition, particularly where vulnerable customers are concerned. A range of support services will be available to help customers during the transition.

Posters will be placed in each affected branch and written notification will be sent to customers at least 12 weeks before either closes, providing details on the alternative ways of continuing to manage their accounts, including nearest stores, ATMs and Post Office counters ‐ which customers can use for day‐to-day banking.

The branch will close in March 2021 and it’s the Group’s intention to find alternative roles for staff wherever possible, either within other stores locally or elsewhere in the Group, but they acknowledge that some staff will be at risk of redundancy.