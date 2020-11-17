A woman has been charged with racially aggravated assault and will appear in court, after a man and his dog were attacked on Hob Moor in York.
North Yorkshire Police officers arrested a 51-year-old woman at an address in York on June 10, a day after the incident took place.
She has now been charged with racially aggravated assault and harassment of the dog owner.
She has also been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal by allegedly kicking the dog.
The woman, who is from the York area, is due at York Magistrates’ Court next month.
