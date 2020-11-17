A BAKER has achieved the almost impossible – cracking open 11 double yolk eggs in one go.

Karen Wildman, who runs Bella’s Bakes – a Cullingworth-based cake making business, was making a batch of brownies when she made the unbelievable batch.

She cracked four double-yokers in a row. This unbelievable feat was followed by cracking another two, followed by a disappointing single yolk.

Some of Karen Wildman's double yolkers

But then the double yolk streak recovered for Karen as she cracked open another five in a row, for a total of 11.

They were made from three cartons of six free range eggs from the Fields Farm Eggs firm, based at Lower Mill Farm, South Newbald, York.

Karen recorded some of the eggs-ordinary streak on the following video:

According to the British Egg Information Service, one in every thousand eggs on average is a double-yolker.

She said: “I've never had even one before in all my years of baking.

“It’s just a bit weird. My husband said after I did the first four that that was really rare.

“There was no difference in the taste of the brownies.

“I know this is a very, very rare phenomenon and I have more chance of winning the lottery!

“There is about as much chance of doing this as there is of winning the lottery twice.

A double yolk occurs when a chicken releases two yolks into the same shell and are usually produced by young chickens whose reproductive systems have not fully matured.

Eggs with double yolks are perfectly safe to eat.