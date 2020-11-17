RESIDENTS will get a progress report on works to rebuild the A19.

Work on the A19 between Chapel Haddlesey and Wand Lane at Eggborough is continuing after major storm damage earlier this year.

North Yorkshire County Council’s contractor, Balfour Beatty, began excavations in October with planing of the old road surface well under way.

A drop-in session will be held from 2pm to 7pm on Thursday, December 3, at Eggborough Village Hall for the public to see the planned works, speak to the design engineers, contractors and representatives from the county council. Due to Covid-19 restrictions it will be limited to 30 people at a time.

Local North Yorkshire Council Councillor John McCartney, said: “I share the frustration of residents and local businesses over the length of time it has taken to get the heavy lifting started, and just hope and pray that the weather over the winter period is kind to us. I am pleased that residents will now be able to follow the progress of the work online and get their questions answered at the drop-in session.”

Cllr Don Mackenzie, said: "This section of the A19 has been closed since late February following extensive flood damage resulting from Storm Dennis, which undermined the embankment on which the highway is constructed. There have been unavoidable delays to beginning reconstruction work because utility companies including Northern Gas Networks and BT had to repair and replace their equipment.

"I am very pleased that work to rebuild the highway is now well under way, and I thank our contractor for the excellent progress they have made.

"In order to keep members of the public updated on progress with the scheme, we have a dedicated webpage which provides progress updates, planning and design and details of the diversion route at www.northyorks.gov.uk/a19-chapel-haddlesey.”