PARTS of a popular York riverside footpath have closed.

The footpath that runs in front of Almery Terrace beside the river Ouse is shut Monday-Friday from 8.30am-4.30pm until December 18.

The Environment Agency has been working throughout the year to raise the embankment on the field behind St Peter’s and St Olave’s schools and this is a continuation of that project.

The closure, which started at the beginning of the month, is for construction work on the raised embankment that begins at the end of Almery Terrace and for better flood gates and glass panels to be installed in front of the houses themselves.

The scheme aims to provide better protection from flooding for 134 homes.

David Morrey, project manager for the Environment Agency, said: “We understand that this will be an inconvenience to people who use the riverside path, but this is essential flood defence work to better protect homes from something that can have a devastating impact on people’s lives.”

It is hoped the flood defence works will be finished by the end of the year.

The area already has defences, including flood walls in the gardens of homes on Almery Terrace - but these may be too low to face future floodwaters according to the Environment Agency.

In response the organisation is raising the height of the walls with glass panels - so light is not blocked - and raising the height of the embankment in the field and extending it through to St Peter’s School playing field.

Email yorkfloodplan@environment-agency.gov.uk for more information or follow @EnvAgencyYNE for updates on the closure plans.