YORK trains will be replaced by buses for the next three weekends to allow for a £9.8 million upgrade of a key route.

Network Rail said the project on the York-Harrogate line would improve reliability and capacity between Poppleton and Knaresborough.

It said the scheme, funded by North Yorkshire County Council and the York and North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership, would enable more services to run and create a more reliable railway.

A spokeswoman said the signalling system would be upgraded:"Currently, the line uses token signalling, a system where a train driver must physically pass an object, known as a token, to a signaller before the train can move forward. This project will modernise the signalling system and remove this process.

"There will also be changes to the track layout at Cattal railway station. This will mean trains will be able to travel through the area at 40mph, up from the current speed of 20mph, so two trains can arrive in the station at the same time.

" Finally, work to install new safety measures at some level crossings on the routes will also take place. This work is to maintain safety once more trains begin running on the route."

She said the work would lead to road closures at the level crossings at both Hammerton and Cattal stations.

Passenger changes would include:

*Sunday November 22: road transport between Horsforth and York.

*Saturday and Sunday November 28 and 29: Services between Knaresborough and York replaced by bus services on Saturday and between Horsforth and York on Sunday.

*Sunday December 6: services replaced by buses between Horsforth and Harrogate/York.

She added that passengers should check before travelling with National Rail Enquiries.