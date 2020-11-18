A CARE home in York has launched a competition, allowing youngsters to design a welcome card for new residents.
The staff at Minster Grange thought it would be a “lovely” idea to create a card for those that move into the home.
Liz Hooley, a member of staff from the home, said: “What better way to create a card than ask for children to design a picture that sums up the warm and friendly atmosphere within our home.”
Entries may be submitted from young people from ages five to 16.
Designs that are submitted must be completed using crayons, paint or felt tip pens - no glue.
Age, design and originality will be taken into account when judging.
The winner will be decided on Friday, December 11 at 2pm.
The winning picture will be made into a card and the winner will receive a Amazon FireHD8 tablet.
A submission form, stating the entrant's name, address, age, telephone number and a signature from a parent/guardian, should be included.
Entries should be sent to Liz Hooley, Minster Grange, Haxby Road, York, YO31 8TA.
Further information on Minster Grange can be found at: https://bit.ly/3f997KN