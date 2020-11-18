'SHOP local' has been the rallying cry since retailers and businesses were forced to shut for the second national lockdown.

Residents have been urged to spend their pounds in York, with The Press relaunching its Love Local Business campaign to strengthen that message and support our city.

Some businesses make a third of their annual turnover in the lead-up to Christmas, with statistics from Visa showing that festive shoppers spent almost £150m in York last year.

Many locked-down shops are now offering online sales, taking telephone orders, doing deliveries or arranging click and collect.

York is usually a thriving hub for independent enterprises, with 65 per cent of the city’s businesses independently run.

To help, we are showcasing how many local businesses have adapted to continue trading during lockdown.

Barnitts in York remains open but is keeping opening hours under review. Nearby Tullivers also remains open from Monday to Saturday.

Fenwick's is trading through it online store, as is Browns which has launched a virtual in-store Personal Shopping Service so customers can shop from the comfort of home. Phone 01904 611166, Monday to Sunday 10am to 4pm.

Shared Earth at Minster Gates, is operating online with delivery and click and collect from Monday to Thursday, 10am to 4pm. Email yorkmanager@sharedearth.co.uk or phone 01904 632896.

Music Room, Lendal, is taking telephone and email orders for delivery or collection from Monday to Friday, 9am to 12pm. Visit york@musicroom.com or phone 01904 658836.

Yorkshire Soap Company, Blake Street, is trading at Yorkshiresoap.co.uk and also doing a call and collect from store, taking orders on 01904 890346, from Tuesday to Saturday.

The Little Yorkshire Candle Company, Goodramgate, is taking online orders and offering delivery and a click and collect service every Wednesday and Saturday in lockdown.

Customers of Azendi Jewellery, Low Petergate, can purchase online at www.azendi.com with free gift-wrapping and a hand-written card offered with delivery.

Many restaurants are offering takeaways and deliveries, so you can continue your support and enjoy a dine-at-home treat from your favourite venues.

Among these is The Press Kitchen, Walmgate, which is offering Dine at Home meal boxes every Friday, while Ambiente Fossgate is doing tapas takeaway, available to collect or for delivery within York ring road every Thursday to Sunday.

Food stalls on Shambles Market have proved popular among those enjoying an amble in the city centre without the usual crowds, while Shambles Kitchen has attracted attention for selling its explosive Guy Fawkes sandwich from its shop window on Shambles.

Mr Chippy, a family-run fish and chip shop in Church Street, is open for deliveries and takeaway, and has a new app where customers can receive 25 per cent off their first order. Contact 01904 672888 or email max@mrchippyyork.co.uk

Many cafes across York, such as Springespresso, Fossgate, and The Vanilla Cafe, College Street, are doing takeaways and collections.

Staying with the food theme, bakeries, such as Haxby Bakehouse and Bluebird Bakery, remain open, along with local butchers.

The Butcher's Block, on Gerard Avenue, Burnholme, is open and offering home deliveries city wide, Tuesday to Saturday. Order by calling 01904 424708. Meanwhile, Fowler's of York is taking orders for fish box deliveries, on 01904 421360.

Ainsty Ales, Acaster Malbis, has launched an e-shop for online orders at www.ainstyales.co.uk with click and collect available, while York Gin is offering free postage in the UK for orders from yorkgin.com, adding free Fever-Tree mixers for York residents.

The York Gin distillery at Acaster Malbis has opened a shop with a discount for people who buy direct from the distillery. Contact sales@yorkgin.com or 01904 848900.