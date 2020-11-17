THERE have been two further deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths related to the virus within the York trust stands at 261.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
A further 63 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 330 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 36,842.
Patients were aged between 27 and 99 years old. All except 11, aged 30 - 93 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from October 29 to November 16 with the majority being on or after November 13.
Their families have been informed.