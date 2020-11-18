DEMAND for emergency food packages in York has rocketed in the last six months - with a more than 70 per cent increase in children receiving food vouchers.

According to data from the Trussell Trust, which runs York Foodbank, 2,700 more food vouchers were handed out between April and September this year in York compared to 2019 - a 79 per cent increase.

And within that figure there was a steep rise in children receiving food vouchers - with more than 1,000 extra children being handed help with food in the city compared to last year, an increase of 74 per cent.

Food vouchers are given to families in need, who then exchange them for food parcels at a food bank.

A spokesman for the York Foodbank, Adam Raffell, said food bank voucher usage had remained high over the summer period - and again increased as York was ordered into a second lockdown.

He added: “We’ve certainly seen a second spike in those who need our help as the second lockdown went into place.

“It’s a difficult time, people are struggling and we are doing our best to refer them to the help available.

“We want to thank the York public for their hard work and for rallying together to help those in need - but this can’t become the new normal.”

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, said: “Throughout 2020, communities across York, North Yorkshire and Yorkshire have stepped in to provide vital support to people in the city left without enough money

“Volunteers in food banks have been working hard under extremely difficult circumstances to make sure support is there for people struggling to afford essentials.

“But it’s not right that any of us are forced to a charity for food, at any time of year.

“It’s hugely welcome to see the Government build on steps already taken by providing significant new funding for local councils in England.

“This pandemic has shown the unexpected can hit us suddenly, with devastating consequences for people’s lives. But it’s also shown we can make huge changes to the way we live and look after each other."

She added: "It’s shown that when we come together to push for change, the Government responds. Together, we can build a hunger-free future.”