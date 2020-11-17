A BRAND new GP surgery has been formally opened.

Tollerton Surgery had long outgrown its original site and now a new a purpose-built premises have been officially opened.

It has five large consulting rooms, a treatment room, a meeting room with a digital communications facility, staff room, an increase in office space and modern dispensary.

Dr Sarah Utting, GP Principal at Tollerton Surgery said: “We are delighted to have opened our brand new practice. The project has been many years in development and we are all thrilled with the outcome. We now have a surgery that is fit for modern day practice that offers an altogether enhanced patient experience.

“The new surgery offers far better facilities, including large car park, full disabled access, electric couches, and dementia friendly features, all located within a beautiful, tranquil space built to the highest safety standards.

“The fully equipped meeting room with its modern communications system will facilitate the expansion of the innovative work led by our frailty and cancer care coordinator and our dementia coordinator; there is much evidence that this kind of coordinated care results in improved patient outcomes.”

Tim Key, chairman of Tollerton Surgery Patient Participation Group, said: “The opening of the new surgery in Pond View, Tollerton, marks the end of a long journey. For some years it has been clear to staff and patients of the old surgery that the premises were no longer ‘fit for purpose’, and despite the ingenuity and commitment of staff the need for new, purpose built premises was starkly apparent.

“The Patient Participation Group of Tollerton Surgery has supported the ‘new build’ project every step of the way, canvassing local opinion, contributing to the planning application process, supporting staff wherever we could and keeping local residents informed about progress.”

The new development was completed by Daniel Gath Homes.