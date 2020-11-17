A YORK auto spares and parts store has closed down for good after the business went into administration.
A sign in the door of ASAP Auto Spares and Parts at the Raylor Centre off James Street, which used to be open to both the trade and the public, states: "Sorry, we are closed."
The manager confirmed to The Press that the Wakefield-based business had gone into administration but could not comment further.
ASAP's website says it had thousands of parts in stock, 'covering just about every popular brand.'