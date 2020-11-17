DRIVE-IN cinema is coming back to York for the third time in six months - and this time it’s bringing Santa with it.

Daisy Dukes will show 12 blockbuster films over three days during the last weekend before December 25, many of them festive favourites.

The travelling drive in cinema company will be putting up its big screen at Elvington Airfield. Santa is also expected to attend with his elves and other screen characters.

It will be the company’s third visit to the city in six months. Its first visit was in July.

Its operations manager Kane Ayton said: “After a fantastic Halloween weekend we’re delighted to be back in York for Christmas. This time we’ve moved to the larger Elvington Airfield”

“With traditional Christmas events mostly being cancelled this year, we’re experiencing a huge demand and with that, have a really special weekend planned!”

“Our events are extremely COVID-secure and we’re happy that the local council has worked with us to make sure the weekends’ festivities adhere to the highest standards. Audio is transmitted via a specially assigned FM frequency direct to vehicles’ radios and food is delivered to customers’ cars - if you’ve never been to a drive-in cinema before then this really is your perfect chance!”

The drive-in cinema will be at York for December 18 to December 20.

The film menu is: Friday: Frozen 2, followed by Home Alone, Edward Scissorhands and Die Hard.

Saturday: Elf, How the Grinch stole Christmas, Gremlines, Bad Santa.

Sunday: The Polar Express, Home Alone 2, Batman Returns, Love Actually.

Friday and Saturday’s programmes start at 12pm, Sunday’s at 11.10am.

Daisy Dukes first visited York in the final days of the first national lockdown when it staged a three-day weekend of films on Knavesmire.

That proved so successful it returned for Hallowe’en weekend when it set up its screen at Rufforth Airfield.