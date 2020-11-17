A GROUP of homeless people working as tour guides in York have found their way in to Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2021 guide.

The list has taken a different approach this year, recognising some fantastic tourism innovations and looking ahead to the future of travel being more regenerative.

A highlight of the list is Invisible Cities launched in York last summer by local community interest group Good Organisation.

The group has helped train homeless people to become walking guides in the city.

The concept was based on a similar award-winning project that has been operating in Edinburgh since 2016, which has trained 15 homeless people to become tour guides.

Lonely Planet CEO Luis Cabrera said: “Travel in 2021 and beyond will be a much more considerate exercise than it has been ever before.

“With travellers cautiously re-engaging with the world and focusing on ensuring their impact is safe and positive for host communities, we have decided to highlight destinations and individuals that truly enable visitors to make genuine contributions through regenerative travel.”

Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2021 list has selected 30 inspirational people, destinations and tourism projects that shine a light on pioneering sustainable practices, regenerating local communities and promoting representation in all aspects of travel.

Zakia Moulaoui Guery, Founder & CEO of Invisible Cities CIC said: “Our social enterprise doesn’t believe in labels or stereotypes and we want to help as many people as possible to realise their true potential. Through supporting those who have experienced homelessness and training them to become tour guides in their own city, we can help them to change the direction of their lives whilst also offering these one-of-a-kind tours to both locals and tourists alike. It means the world to us that we have been awarded the Best in Travel 2021 award by Lonely Planet and it’s given use a well needed boost in what has otherwise been a somewhat challenging year.”

Lonely Planet is inviting readers to add nominations for their favourite people and places that are shaping the future of travel this year and beyond. Voting is open from today on the Best in Travel website and Lonely Planet will announce the Reader’s Choice Awards winners in January 2021.

Go to lonelyplanet.com/best-in-travel for the full list.