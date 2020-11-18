I was shocked to read in the public papers for the city council’s recent planning committee the use of the word ‘when’ regarding the closure of Leeman Road.
Was this an innocent error? Or was this wording provided by the York Central Partnership (YCP) which includes the council and the National Railway Museum? More care should be taken on something so important and also subject to a Public Inquiry. This is especially the case now that YCP have confirmed that, should the road closure not go ahead, the overall plans for the site would have to change.
Anyone treating this as a forgone conclusion - especially if their roles and reputations depend on the closure going ahead - would do well to look at the issues involved in detail. Otherwise, they might end up with egg on their face.
Stephen Kenny, Bright Street, York