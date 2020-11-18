I would like to ask York’s senior police officers, city councillors and all North Yorkshire MPs - why are the laws in York different to the rest of England?
The Government says we must wear a mask in shops unless exempt: first offence £200. The reality is this: I went into my local York shop wearing rubber gloves and a face mask. A man had no mask so I asked him to please put one on. He answered: ‘I’m exempt’.
I spoke with the shop owner and asked why he didn’t put up a ‘Please wear a mask in this shop’ notice. His answer: ‘I did and it was torn down’. He said he dared not challenge non-mask wearers for fear of being attacked.
Outside the shop a lady said four people had been in the shop with no masks. She asked them to put masks on as she is vulnerable. Their answer: ‘We are all vulnerable’. Then she got verbally abused. She now refuses to go in that shop again.
All someone has to say is ‘I`m exempt’ with no proof and that’s it - who will do anything? I ask again what leading officials are going to do. Will they go shopping and find out first hand?
William Moore, Acomb, York
