THE owner of a homeware and gift shop in York has made the "heartbreaking" decision to close it in January and focus on her online business.

Beth Elsdon, who grew up in Fulford, launched Walter and May online in March 2017, and following the success of the website, she opened the company’s first physical store on Scarcroft Road, just off Bishopthorpe Road, in June 2018.

She said the shop has continued to grow, as has the Walter and May online business, but she could no longer run "what are essentially two businesses and have any kind of work life balance."

Beth Elsdon inside her shop. Picture: David Harrison.

On the Walter and May Facebook page, Beth explained: "I have made the heartbreaking decision to close my beautiful shop in January. But please don’t be sad.

"My heart and my head have been having an epic battle about the shop for months now and now both hurt.

"I can’t even blame Covid. I have simply decided to choose me.

"The shop has evolved and grown month on month and it has been the most wonderful and challenging experience that I am unbelievably thankful for. But the online business has also evolved and grown beyond anything I believed it could be. So a choice needed to be made if I was to retain any kind of sanity.

"So the big pink door will be closing for the last time in January."

The Walter and May shop. Picture: Walter and May on Facebook

Beth is hoping she can reopen the shop in December "so we can well and truly have a last hurrah" and close on a high.

She added: "I know this is the right decision for me and the future of the business. But it doesn’t stop it hurting.

"If I could clone myself and keep the shop open I would."

The mum-of-two decided to start her own business after spending 11 years working in the oil and gas industry.

Beth works with small brands and design led companies to curate a collection of gift boxes and lifestyle products designed to inspire moments of calm.

Beth Elsdon inside her shop