A GUEST asked a York hotel to arrange for Terry's Chocolate Oranges to hang from the ceiling of his room.

Another requested a rainbow to be outside the window in the morning 'to bring good luck at the races'.

These are just some of the bizarre requests the York Travelodge hotel teams have been asked by customers during the last 12 months.

The hotel chain has revealed its 2020 audit of the strangest queries which also included: "Can you get the choir from York Minister to sing Happy Birthday into my phone so that I can play it when I am washing my hands? and 'where do the fat rascals hang out?'.

Travelodge, the UK’s first budget hotel chain, has five hotels in York which are usually popular among business and leisure customers.

A spokesman said the range of requests varied across the regions and seasonally.

Some of the oddities during the last 12 months include:

Can you get a rainbow to be outside my room window when I wake up to bring good me luck for the races? York Central

Can you tell my wife we have to sleep in separate rooms due to social distance, so that I can get a good night sleep? York Layerthorpe

Can you arrange for us to have our new marriage blessed at York Minister? York Central Micklegate

Will I bump into Boris Johnson on Parliament Street? York Hull Road

Can you arrange for us to meet the York ghosts at 10pm tonight? York Layerthorpe

Can you dress up as Vikings when we check in? York Tadcaster

Can you add Swarovski crystals to my hat that I am wearing to the races? York Central Micklegate

Can you hang lots of Terry’s Oranges on my room ceiling? York Layerthorpe

Can you get the choir from York Minister to sing Happy Birthday into my phone so that I can play it when I am washing my hands? York Central Micklegate

With social distancing dominating 2020, Travelodge hotel teams have also experienced a range of requests around this requirement.

This included one customer ringing ahead and asking the receptionist to book him two rooms and for her to say at check-in that the couple would have to sleep in separate rooms due to social distancing rules - as his wife snores and he was desperate for a good sleep.

One business customer was so taken by the hotel’s 5ft TravelodgeProtect+ Covid-19 safety programme stand that he asked if he could use it as a back drop for all of his business zoom calls.

Meanwhile, an entrepreneur asked the hotel team if they could get a local printer to print his company logo onto 1,000 face masks.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “Where possible, our hotel teams will go above and beyond to help customers as they relish a good challenge."

Detailed below are some of the bizarre requests that Travelodge hotel teams have received from its business customers during the past 12 months:

• Can you wake me up 45 minutes before sun rise as I need to open up my chakras with an empowering mediation?

• Can I borrow your 5ft TravelodgeProtect+ Covid-19 social distance stand as a backdrop for my business zoom calls throughout my stay?

• Can I have half a pillow as it helps with my creative thinking?

• Can you babysit my work phone today and take messages whilst I meet clients?

• Can you be a host on my Zoom meeting calls today?

• Can you be a translator on my business call to India?

• Can you do a 30 minute plank with me and listen to a TED Talk?

• Can you place a bed on the beach for a session of blue sky thinking?

• Can you write 500 name cards for an awards dinner tonight?

Listed below are the top fascinating requests Travelodge hotel teams have received across the country from customers during the last 12 months

Customer Requests

Travelodge Hotel

Can you arrange for me to walk straight onto the runway from the hotel so that I can have a lie-in? Birmingham Airport

Can I keep 200 butterflies in your store room cooler for my wedding tomorrow? Birmingham Bull Ring Travelodge

Can you move my bed to the beach so that I can hear the Irish sea at night? Blackpool

Can you become my PT and create a programme and come on a 10 mile run with me? Brighton Seafront

Where can I purchase Welsh currency? Bristol Central

Can you turn off the fog horn on the Severn Bridge as I want to take a catnap? Bristol Severn View M48

Can you get my husband an honorary degree as a birthday present? Cambridge Central

Can you get me a plastic doughnut to wear that is 1 metre wide? Chelmsford

Can you build a balloon bed as a birthday surprise for my daughter’s 21st birthday? Edinburgh Cameron Toll

Can you tell me a good UFO hotspot in Bonnybridge? Falkirk

Can you climb Ben Nevis for me and have a Scottish themed picnic and take lots of pictures from the top so that I can share in Instagram? Fort William

Can you create a fancy dress outfit from a duvet cover as I have left my outfit at home? Harrogate

Can you get drunk if you breathe in Scotch Mist? Helensburgh Seafront

Does Nessie visit Loch Lomond Aquarium? Inverness Central

Can you serenade my girlfriend at breakfast and ask her to marry me? Leeds Central

Can you get me a bag of soil from Anfield as a surprise for my husband? Liverpool Exchange Street

Can you set up an Easter Egg hunt in your hotel for my husband? London City Can you sew Swarovski crystals onto my black tie suit for my awards ceremony? London Covent Garden

Do you have a face mask that will stop my husband from snoring? Manchester Piccadilly

Can you walk my 10,000 steps for me as I have lots of work meetings today Milton Keynes Central

Can I store a 6ft foot unicorn ice sculpture in your freezer for my wedding? Newcastle Central

Can you get my grandmother an honorary degree from Oxford University for her 85th birthday? Oxford Abingdon Road

Can I have half a pillow as I find a whole pillow too big? Oxford Peartree

Can you arrange for the tide to come in at 10am as I want to see the clashing waves from bed? Rhyl

Can you stop the seagulls from squealing? Scarborough

Can you add lights into my room to create the northern lights?

Stirling City Centre