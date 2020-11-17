A NORTH Yorkshire hospice has launched its Light up a Life appeal to help support patient care throughout the Christmas period and beyond.

The appeal, launched by Saint Catherine’s, aims to raise much-needed funds to ensure that no family is left without support at the time when they need it the most.

Due to ongoing Covid guidelines, Saint Catherine’s is unable to run any Light up a Life services this year.

However, the charity is inviting supporters to share messages of remembrance and love by writing a message on one of our special Light up a Life baubles, which have been posted out to regular supporters.

The baubles will then be displayed in Saint Catherine’s shop windows over the Christmas period.

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager, said: “We hope that our Light up a Life appeal will bring everyone together this Christmas with the shared goal of giving the greatest gift there is – the gift of care.

“We appreciate every donation, every message of support and every dedication that is shared with us.

“Thank you to all our supporters, old and new, for everything you do in aid of Saint Catherine’s.”

Supporter Mark Rooke, who lives near Helmsley, has shared his family’s story as part of this year’s Light up a Life appeal.

In February 2019, Mark lost his beloved wife Jenny, who had been battling cancer.

Mark said: “I don’t know what we’d have done without Saint Catherine’s and I’m forever grateful for the precious time they gave us with Jenny.”

To make a donation, visit: https://bit.ly/3pzUYeA