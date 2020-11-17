A YORK resident was "stunned," last night as he claims to have set a new record in the battle to find the biggest chip.

Joe Graves, who lives in the Fulford area, said he "couldn't believe his eyes," when he discovered the huge chip in the bag of sweet potato fries while making his tea last night.

Joe, 29, said: "I was stunned when I saw it, me and my girlfriend were having them with some spicy chicken nuggets for our tea.

"I quickly ran in to show her and then posted in on Facebook to share with everyone."

Joe, a music producer at Innersound Audio Recording Studio, measured the chip alongside his forearm, which it turned out to be the same length as.

Joe went on to say: "I think it is twice the size of the original, I couldn't believe it when I saw it."

York resident, Oliver Dale, who found the original 'big chip' in the first lockdown, commented on Joe's find.

Oliver said: "It’s great we have a new member of the 'Big Chip Groovy Gang'.

"It’s getting people talking in these difficult times which is what we need. While there isn’t much we can do in lockdown, we can continue to look for big chips.

"It’s a bit like looking for Willy Wonkers Golden Ticket. Keep up the good work everybody."

Another Fulford resident, Andy Smith, also found a huge chip in his bag of sweet potato fries. Andy said: "Is there something in the water in Fulford?"