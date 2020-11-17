A PERSON has been arrested in York on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and possession of a class drug with intent to supply.
The arrest was made while police carried reassurance patrols in the university and Fulford allotment area of York, following an increase in community concerns of increased criminality, York City Task Force said.
It tweeted: "One under arrest for possession of a class drug with intent to supply, resist arrest and assault an emergency worker."
