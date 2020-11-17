A WANTED man from York has been found hiding in a loft in the Acomb area of the city.
North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal on November 10 saying they were searching for Richard Sampson, 40, after he missed two court appearances.
Warrants were issued for Sampson’s arrest, after he failed to attend York Magistrates Court in connection with a theft charge, and Hull Crown Court in connection with a charge of wounding.
But last night, the force's York North Neighbourhood Police Team tweeted: "The hunt is over. NPT officers have located Sampson hiding in a loft in the Acomb area of York. NPT currently crowned as hide and seek champions."
