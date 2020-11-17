AN investigation is underway after a fire in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to Southgate in Pickering at 9.54pm last night.
Crews from Pickering, Kirkbymoorside and Malton attended a fire involving a caravan that spread to a number of lean to outbuildings containing a car and cylinders.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews extinguished the fire using 4 breathing apparatus, 4 hose reel jets, 4 main jets, triple extension ladders, thermal imaging cameras and a ground monitor.
"The cause of the fire is still being investigated by fire investigation officers."
