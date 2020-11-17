A NORTH Yorkshire town now has one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the country according to latest figures.
The data, published by Public Health England, showed a rolling rate of 579.3 cases per 100,000 population in the seven days to November 10 in Scarborough.
That compares with just 176.1 in York, 186 in Ryedale, 311.8 across the whole of North Yorkshire and a national average for the whole of England of 264.4.
Richard Flinton, chief executive of North Yorkshire County Council, raised concerns last Wednesday about the rising rate in several parts of the county.
He said infection rates were soaring in many areas after the county had been doing very well and gone into the current lockdown in the lowest tier of intervention.
Mr Flinton said: "I feel sure that as a county – when faced with the stark statistics on such an important day as this – we will want to rise to the challenge and come together as the team we can be to overcome the current threat to our families, our friends and our way of life."
