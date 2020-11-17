PLANS for 106 apartments, a new bridge across the river Foss and a revamped park area behind the Castle Museum are set to be approved at a planning meeting on Thursday.

The scheme is part of the council’s Castle Gateway project - and the planning application has been submitted by City of York Council.

Under the proposals, two apartment blocks would be built at the former Castle Mills car park site on Piccadilly.

The route to a new pedestrian and cycle bridge across the river will run between the two buildings

York Water Safety Forum has welcomed the plans but urged access to the river to be restricted - and for lighting, lifesaving equipment and the removal of any trip hazards to prevent people from accidentally falling in.

York Museums Trust supports the scheme - but Guildhall Planning Panel has worries about the height of the new buildings and space for the new residents.

The council’s own design manager raises concerns about the height of the buildings, according to a report.

There were also nine letters from residents objecting to the plans and one in support.

The plans are recommended for approval at a meeting on Thursday, with a report by planning officers saying: “The harm to result is considered to be less than substantial and is outweighed by the environmental and social benefits associated with ... the provision of new housing, including 20 affordable units, the creation of new public realm including the opening up of the rear of the Castle Museum to become a public park and riverside and improvements to pedestrian and cycle connectivity within the wider neighbourhood.”