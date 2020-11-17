EXPERTS in digital marketing are holding a free webinar to help York businesses survive and thrive during lockdown and beyond.
The Digital SOS Webinar by digital specialists at The Press will highlight the importance of a good online presence and recent changes in online behaviours.
Topics will include ensuring your Google My Business listing is claimed, accurate and up to date, while social media hints and tips will be shared to help businesses make the most of the right channels.
Any attendees who already have an online presence are also being offered a free website health check. Anyone with questions is invited to send these before the webinar.
The informal event is being hosted from 10.30am to 11am on Thursday, November 19 on Microsoft Teams.
To book your free space, email Kelly Sowerby, digital marketing specialist, at kelly.sowerby@localiq.co.uk