Christmas is just around the corner, which means you need to get your shopping started.

However, instead of heading straight to a massive online retailer, have you considered shopping locally this year?

There are plenty of unique and quality York businesses that need your support this Christmas.

Their products would make amazing and unique Christmas gift ideas for even the fussiest people in your life.

Here are just five York businesses on Etsy which are selling some really unique products- could you picture any of these gifts sitting under your tree?

Personalised pet products

Is someone in your life an animal lover? If so, you’re in luck as Mega Paws is a York-based business which sells personalised pet products.

Marcus Richardson started the business during lockdown.

He said: “I have always aspired to be entrepreneurial and I had the time at home to give it a go.

“We are animal lovers ourselves with all of our pets being rescue animals. If you are looking for something personal, unique and fun for a pet lover this Christmas, we've got you covered!

There are a lot of products for sale, including personalised canvases, phone cases and face masks, just to name a few.

A personalised piece of art work(Photo: Etsy, Mega Paws)

Mega Paws’ best-selling product is their personalised pet artwork; your pet is professionally drawn by a skilled artist and printed onto a canvas, a fleece blanket, a tote bag and more.

However, Mr Richardson is particularly excited about their custom paint by numbers kit (currently priced at £29.99).

Browse the Mega Paws Etsy page or visit their website.

Personalised bookmarks, baubles, note pads and more

A personalise bookmark (Photo: Etsy, Roodles Design)

Personalised gifts often make the best and most thoughtful Christmas presents.

Luckily for you, York-based Roodles Design have a variety of unique and personalised products to choose from.

They are a family run business who make every product by hand- and some of them are truly unique.

If you have a loved one who simply won’t get off their phone, this company makes a custom and personalised phone stand out of wood (currently priced at £13).

Personalised notebooks are also listed for sale on the site; the cover is made out of wood and can be personalised to display names of your choosing (currently priced at £18 plus shipping).

Do you have a book lover in your life? This company also produce personalised wooden bookmarks (currently priced at £8 plus shipping).

Synesthesia Art

Art work is a great Christmas gift idea- but the pieces of art from Sigourney Young are particularly unique and ideal for the music-lover in your life.

Ms Young has synesthesia which allows her to see music and sounds as colours- she channels this phenomenon into her artwork.

Sigourney Young can see colours when she hears music (Photo: Etsy, Sigourney Young )

Sigourney said: “Each artwork is a colourful representation of a song or sounds that are special to someone - whether a first dance, voice recording or a favourite tune.

“All products are original watercolour artworks and are based on my synesthetic experience of the song.

“Each piece also includes a description of how the colours of the painting corresponded to the sounds of the song so that the receiver can listen to the music and follow along with the artwork.”

Sigourney maintains that supporting local businesses is more important than ever.

She said: “As well as supporting the local economy, these presents are one of a kind and completely unique to the special someone you're buying for.



“They will have artwork like nothing else in the world, and all created in our community. And what's better than being able to point to beautiful, meaningful artwork on the wall and saying it was created by an artist right here in York?”

Currently, prices for a custom synesthesia painting start from £36.99.

You can see all of Sigourney Young’s pieces of art on her Etsy site.



Handmade Jewellery

Bee stud earrings (Photo: Etsy, Jewellery by Helen Drye)

Jewellery is a classic Christmas gift that can never fail.

Jewellery by Helen Drye is a local business which makes jewellery by hand.

Helen’s designs are inspired by nature and most of her pieces are unique.

Her Bee Stud earrings are currently priced at £12.50 and they are made of sterling silver.

However, if you aren’t looking for earrings, brooches, necklaces and bracelets are also available on the Etsy store.

Browse Helen’s full range of jewellery on her Etsy site.

Wax melts and bath products

Bath products and scented wax melts are a great gift idea for your secret Santa; they also make great stocking fillers.

Flicker and Scent sell handmade fragrance and bath products, ideal for pamper days.

Spa Day Wax Melt Selection (Photo: Flicker and Scent, Etsy)

The £7 Spa Day Wax Melt Selection Box is a great little gift and it comes with 12 heart shaped wax melts.

They come in a pretty pink postal box and there are six different relaxing scents.

If you are looking for something a little more festive, the company also stock gingerbread soy wax melts for £2.50 each.

Browse the full range of products online.