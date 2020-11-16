A MAN who raped two women as they slept has been jailed for more than six years.

One woman woke as Dariush Behdarvandi-Aidi raped her in a North Yorkshire house, a court heard.

She immediately dialled 999 and Behdarvandi-Aidi, 33, of Pocklington, was arrested.

Then another woman contacted police to tell them he had raped and sexually assaulted her friend in Leeds.

Like the North Yorkshire victim, the Leeds victim had been sleeping after a night out when she was attacked.

Behdarvandi-Aidi denied charges of raping both victims and sexually assaulting the Leeds woman.

But a jury convicted him and he was jailed for six years and 10 months at Leeds Crown Court.

He will be on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Police said the North Yorkshire rape was in December 2017.

The woman pushed Behdarvandi-Aidi away when she woke up and realised what was happening to her.

He was still in the Knaresborough house when she called police.

The West Yorkshire victim had no memory of what had happened as she slept in a Leeds flat in April 2017 after a night out, police said.

But her friend, on hearing about what had happened in Knaresborough, contacted police in January 2018.

Detective Constable Emma Dawson, of Harrogate CID, who investigated Behdarvandi-Aidi’s crimes, said: “I am pleased that justice has been delivered for both victims today.

“No prison sentence can make up for the distress and suffering they have endured, but I hope they can both take some comfort from the fact that Behdarvandi-Aidi is now behind bars for his crimes.

“If you have been a victim of a sexual offence, whether it happened recently, or many years ago, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

"We have specially trained officers who will listen to you, treat you with sensitivity, and can help bring those responsible to justice."

If you do not want to talk to the police, you can contact the Bridge House SARC (Sexual Assault Referral Centre) on 0330 223 0362 or visit www.bridgehousesarc.org.

If you are in danger, always call 999 and get to a safe place.