A NUMBER of Royal Mail workers are self-isolating after a positive case of coronavirus at a York branch.
Royal Mail has confirmed that “all service has resumed to normal” after an employee tested positive at its Birch Park Delivery service, in Huntington, York, - and several others self-isolated.
A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “One colleague has tested positive for coronavirus at Birch Park Delivery Office.
“They are now recuperating at home and we wish them a speedy recovery. A number of members of staff had been self-isolating through the Test and Trace service. We have carried out an intensive clean of the site and have organised additional cleaning of key touchpoints and all communal areas.
“We are keeping the CWU and colleagues updated. We are working hard to provide the most comprehensive service we are able to.”