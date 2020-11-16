A WOMAN had to be cut from a car after a crash.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to Prospect Road, Scarborough in Scarborough at 3.46pm today after reports of a crash.
On arrival, crews from Scarborough found that two vehicles were involved in the accident.
A spokesman for the service said: "The crews found that a woman was trapped in the vehicle due to injuries she had sustained.
"Crews used hydraulic cutters, spreaders and rams to remove the roof of the Vauxhall Zafira vehicle in order to extricate the female and pass her into the care of paramedics.
"The woman was then taken to hospital via road ambulance."
