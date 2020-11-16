A FIREFIGHTER injured while trying to rescue a trapped dog was one of 16 staff accidents that took place this summer.

A report from Humberside Fire and Rescue Service about accidents from July to September this year says the dog injured the firefighter while being rescued following a road crash.

A service staff member was also injured by a split cup of hot water and one firefighter suffered from reddened hands while putting out a road tanker fire.

Humberside Fire and Rescue covers areas to the east of York, including Pocklington.

Niall McKiniry, improvement director at the service, said 16 injuries was the lowest total in the July to September period for three years.

But the officer told councillors on Humberside Fire Authority’s governance committee the figure had to be seen the context of coronavirus.

The meeting heard that the average time it took for the first fire engine to arrive at a home fire was five minutes and 44 seconds.

Mr McKiniry told councillors that was above target by 10 per cent.

But he added that the fact roads were quieter due to the pandemic had helped crews get to fires quicker.

The officer said the service had managed the impact of coronavirus “reasonably well” during summer but added the recent second wave in infections had hit it harder than the first.

Mr McKiniry said: “The total of 16 accidents we recorded from July to September were down from 21 last year.

“The figures are the lowest they’ve been in three years, but that had to be taken in the context of coronavirus, you’d expect to see a reduction.

“On call firefighters accounted for 87 per cent of the injuries.

“Less traffic on the roads has meant our response times have been quicker, and we’ve had more on call firefighters available because some haven’t been at their primary job during the pandemic.

“We’ve coped with the pandemic reasonably well but this second wave has had a greater impact on us locally.”

The officer said a fall in reporting of near misses by around 50 per cent was concerning and would be closely monitored but was also probably down to coronavirus.

Committee members heard the number of secondary deliberate fires, small outdoor ones not affecting people or property, were also down compared to the last three years.

But Mr McKiniry said an increase between spring and summer this year was to be expected because of more small fires being started during the school holidays.

The officer said secondary deliberate fires were a “low level arson indicator”.

Other injuries from the start of July to the end of September included two staff getting cut while maintaining vehicles, with three cuts on sharp objects recorded in total.

A firefighter was also injured by falling loose equipment while opening an engine locker and another slipped on water during training.

All 16 injuries were classed as minor and were treated by first aid in the worst cases, according to the service’s quarterly report.

Committee members heard the service would not be looking to recruit new firefighters until next year, but that it usually took on volunteers in batches when needed.

Committee chair Doug Chapman said: “The news on health and safety is very positive and encouraging.”