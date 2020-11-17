A YORK-based firm says it has developed a range of temperature-controlled packaging which could help pharmaceutical companies deliver millions of Covid-19 vaccines requiring refrigeration or very low temperatures around the globe.

DGP Intelsius, based at the Airfield Business Park, in Elvington, York, has created the ORCA solutions product - a range of packaging developed to help transport coronavirus vaccines.

Chief Executive Officer, David Walsh, said the products consist of high-performance, temperature-controlled packaging systems that store the vaccine below 70C - the temperature needed to transport the vaccines safety.

He said: "We’re excited and proud that our ORCA systems can be a real solution to the impending global demand for compliant, deep frozen and refrigerated packaging systems throughout the vaccine cold chain.

“Delivering billions of Covid-19 vaccine doses around the world is one of the biggest and most important challenges of our lifetime, and our ORCA systems are here to help ensure that happens while ensuring the efficacy of the vaccines inside.”

The company added that it was in discussion with companies and governments to see if it can provide assistance.

Mr Walsh added: “Most of the vaccines currently in development will need to be kept at refrigerated or deep-frozen temperatures from filling, to the moment they arrive with an end user.

“Keeping vaccines at the required temperature throughout the cold chain – thus ensuring efficacy - will not be possible without the use of dry ice and temperature-controlled packaging like our OCRA solutions product.”

Intelsius was incorporated as DGP Group in 1998.