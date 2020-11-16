HOPES that the congested A64 east of York will be dualled have been given a boost by Boris Johnson - but it won't happen before 2025.

The Prime Minister has written to York Outer MP Julian Sturdy, Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake and Scarborough and Whitby MP Robert Goodwill to commend them on their campaign for a dual carriageway between Hopgrove roundabout and Barton Hill.

He said their efforts to foster local support was the reason it was now earmarked for dualling and wrote: “With regards to dualling the A64, I commend you for the efforts you have made to promote the proposal to date, assembling and nurturing local support for it.

"There is no doubt that, in doing so, you have generated the confidence in the proposal’s deliverability that has seen it included in the pipeline of schemes for development."

He said he was confident that, if they continued their campaign, “this work should enable it to be funded for construction in the next Road Investment Strategy (2025-2030)”.

He also pledged to ensure that the decision-making processes on infrastructure spending was fair across the country through a review of the Green Book rules, the manual used by ministers to make investment decisions and which the MPs argued favour wealthier areas such as London and the South East.

Mr Hollinrake said “I have been campaigning hard for both improvements to the A64 dual carriageway and for a fairer share of investment funding for the North since I was elected so I am grateful for the Prime Minister’s support in both these areas.

" We wrote to the Prime Minister in the summer to ask him to make sure that, whilst the Green Book review was underway, no further decisions would be made based on this outdated and misguided basis. This is good news for the North and good news for the A64."

Mr Sturdy said he was 'very encouraged' to hear the Prime Minister had given his backing to dualling and hoped this would 'translate into a funding announcement in the not too distant future.'