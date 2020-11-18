AN AWARD-winning community shop and B&B is up for sale with an asking price of around £695,000.

Monk Fryston Village Stores and the Barn Guest House are currently on the market through Barry Crux, on Castlegate in York.

Kevin and Faye Coles took over the Village Stores in 2010, expecting to stay for just three years.

Eleven years later, having loved being part of their community, they are now looking to sell due to retirement.

The couple have reinvented and diversified the business over the years during which time they have scooped an armful of awards for both the shop and their newly-developed B & B.

The latest accolade was the White Rose Award for Best B & B in Yorkshire from Welcome To Yorkshire in 2019.

As part of their success story, the duo began making handmade chocolates and cakes in 2016 to sell exclusively in the shop alongside fresh, local produce.

The Countryside Alliance Awards shortlisted them as North of England finalists that year, and they gained a Highly Commended.

In 2017 the couple extended their diversification of the business and opened a medieval barn adjacent to the shop as a B & B while also completely refurbishing the stores .

In 2018, Kevin and Faye won Best New Business from deliciouslyorkshire for the shop and B&B combined.

In 2019 Visit England awarded them with the coveted ROSE Award for Service Excellence for The Barn – given to only 100 establishments each year. This was then followed by their Gold win at the White Rose Awards last November.

Faye said: "Rural diversification and a lot of hard work really do pay off.

"Our awards reflect our passion and commitment for the businesses and show how much we have loved being part of this amazing community.

"Both the shop and B&B are now well known for their quality and for excellent customer service.

"We will be sad to leave but hope very much that the next owners will enjoy life here as much as we have done, keeping a traditional village store and now its companion The Barn alive and thriving.’’

She added that they were looking forward to semi-retirement, but hoped to be able to develop a property with more land north of York to be as eco friendly and as accessible as possible and grow their own organic fruit and vegetables to supply homemade evening meals for guests.

Viewings of the shop and B&B are by appointment only.