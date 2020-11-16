ONE of the world’s most luxurious trains will get back on track for a slap-up Christmas Lunch champagne trip from York next month - assuming the lockdown is lifted on December 2 as planned.
Passengers who travel on the Northern Belle could find themselves sitting on a seat once used by the Queen, said a spokesman.
"One of the 1930s Pullman-style carriages that make up the Northern Belle used to be part of her Royal Train," he said.
Yorkshire advertising tycoon David Pitts, who owns the Northern Belle, said: “This promises to be a Christmas cracker of a trip and just the job to get everybody in the festive spirit."
The trip, with a fare of £289, was due to run on December 2 but has now been rescheduled to Sunday December 6 because of the lockdown, said the spokesman. For more details, go to www.northernbelle.co.uk.